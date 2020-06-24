Surat: Cop caught on camera assaulting lady banker. (Pic video grab)

A policeman has been booked in Surat for allegedly manhandling a lady banker. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on internet, shows the cop assaulting the bank staffer and slapping her inside the bank premises.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the cop had accompanied one of his relatives to the bank. The cop’s relative had been visiting the bank for the last few days seeking fresh entry in his passbook.

The incident took place after the bank employee and cop got into an altercation. The police official was casually dressed.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a branch of Canara Bank on Tuesday just before the closing time.

The footage shows cops hitting the lady staffer that left her in a state of shock. The woman was rushed to a hospital after the incident where it was confirmed that the assault left her with a fracture.

Watch Video: Policeman Assault Lady Banker In Surat



Following outrage over the incident, an FIR was filed against the cop. Meanwhile, the constable has now been placed under suspension.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted angrily to the incident and tweeted that she has urged the police to ensure that the attacker is not spared.

“Spoke to Dr. Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat (Gujarat), on the incident of a lady staff of a bank being assaulted in the premises. Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night,” Sitharaman tweeted.

“Will be closely following the matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity,” she said in another tweet.