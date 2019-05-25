Surat fire incident: Two arrested, three including coaching center owner booked as toll mounts to 20

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 9:23:19 AM

Surat fire video: Two persons have been arrested and three others including the owner of the coaching centre have been booked by the Surat Police so far. 20 students have died so far.

Surat Fire VideoFirefighters attempt to douse a fire in Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the coaching centre, in Surat, on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Surat accident, Surat fire news today: Surat police on Saturday morning arrested two persons and filed an FIR against three people in connection with Surat fire tragedy. Those who have been booked the police include builders of the complex — Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh and owner of the coaching centre Bhargav Bhutani. Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 20 with one more student succumbing to fire injuries.

On Friday evening, a massive fire engulfed four-storey Takshashila Complex in Sarthana area of Surat, leaving 19 teenage students at a coaching centre death. Police said that while a few jumped to death from the top floor, some were suffocated. In a video clip of the incident, some young students at the complex can be seen jumping off the third and fourth floors amid plumes of thick smoke.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who visited the incident site late evening has ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges, coaching centres, hospitals, malls and other commercial buildings to check if they have proper equipment and facilities to deal with fire incidents.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel confirmed that 20 have died. “As per the information received, 20 students have died in the fire. Many others were injured and shifted to a hospital,” he said.

Patel informed that the state government has ordered a detailed inquiry into the tragedy and promised that the government will not spare those found guilty.

Eye-witnesses said that there were around 50 students in the complex when the fire started. They said that coaching classes at the centre were run in a shade built on the top floor of the building. According to Surat fire control room, at least 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. A fire official told PTI that aid that there was no escape route available for the students who got trapped on the top floors. Also, there was no safety equipment installed in the building.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Surat fire incident: Two arrested, three including coaching center owner booked as toll mounts to 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition