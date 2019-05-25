Surat fire incident: Two arrested, three including coaching center owner booked as toll mounts to 20

Surat accident, Surat fire news today: Surat police on Saturday morning arrested two persons and filed an FIR against three people in connection with Surat fire tragedy. Those who have been booked the police include builders of the complex - Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh and owner of the coaching centre Bhargav Bhutani. Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 20 with one more student succumbing to fire injuries. On Friday evening, a massive fire engulfed four-storey Takshashila Complex in Sarthana area of Surat, leaving 19 teenage students at a coaching centre death. Police said that while a few jumped to death from the top floor, some were suffocated. In a video clip of the incident, some young students at the complex can be seen jumping off the third and fourth floors amid plumes of thick smoke. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who visited the incident site late evening has ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges, coaching centres, hospitals, malls and other commercial buildings to check if they have proper equipment and facilities to deal with fire incidents. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel confirmed that 20 have died. "As per the information received, 20 students have died in the fire. Many others were injured and shifted to a hospital," he said. Patel informed that the state government has ordered a detailed inquiry into the tragedy and promised that the government will not spare those found guilty. Eye-witnesses said that there were around 50 students in the complex when the fire started. They said that coaching classes at the centre were run in a shade built on the top floor of the building. According to Surat fire control room, at least 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. A fire official told PTI that aid that there was no escape route available for the students who got trapped on the top floors. Also, there was no safety equipment installed in the building.