What began as a busy Saturday evening at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad turned tragic within an hour, after two separate accidents left one police officer dead and at least 14 people injured. The incidents happened one after the other — first, a gate collapsed due to strong winds, and shortly after, a giant swing snapped mid-air with people still seated on it.

Tragedy at Surajkund Mela: Cop killed during rescue, 14 hurt in 2 accidents

Around 6 pm, a large swing at the mela, carrying nearly 20 people, suddenly broke while in motion. Panic spread as people screamed for help. Police officers and staff rushed in to rescue those trapped and injured. Among them was Inspector Jagdish Prasad, a 59-year-old officer who was on duty and in charge of the zone where the swing was installed.

As he helped others move away from danger, a heavy portion of the broken swing came crashing down on him. “The inspector died while rescuing people… He was standing on the opposite side when the swing fell. A heavy part of it crushed him, and he suffered serious injuries. He was declared dead at the hospital,” Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said in a statement.

Prasad was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Twelve people were injured in the swing collapse.

Inspector Jagdish Prasad was serving as the duty in charge of the zone and was among the first responders when the swing snapped. Senior officials said his action helped save several lives. “This is an unfortunate incident,” DC Ayush Sinha said. “A total of 13 people were injured in the swing collapse, and one has died. The vendor is based in Himachal Pradesh and was selected by the Tourism department.

Surajkund Mela: Giant gate collapses, injuring two

The swing accident came just an hour after another mishap at the mela. A gate near the Food Court collapsed due to strong winds, injuring a man and a child. The injured man was identified by PTI as Sumit Malhotra. While the injuries in this incident were not fatal, it has raised serious questions about safety arrangements at the venue.

Emergency response teams and medical staff reached the spot within 10 minutes, according to district officials. “Injured people were immediately shifted to hospitals. Those seriously injured were admitted to ICUs,” a district administration official told The Indian Express. “One man died because he was already severely injured.”

The injured were taken to Supreme Hospital on Surajkund Road and BK Hospital. According to Haryana officials, one injured person remains in serious condition, while others are being treated.

FIR filed, SIT formed to probe incident

Following the swing collapse, the Haryana government ordered a probe. The Faridabad Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma met the injured and confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the vendor responsible for the swing.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed sorrow over the death of the police officer.

“I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life,” he said in a statement.

He added that authorities have been directed to ensure proper and immediate treatment for the injured. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal later announced that Inspector Prasad’s family will receive a compensation of ₹1 crore, along with other benefits from the police department.