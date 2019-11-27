‘Never had any rift with Dada’: Supriya Sule welcomes Ajit Pawar at Assembly with a hug

Supriya Sule was seen welcoming MLAs at Maharashtra Assembly entrance. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra latest news: Days after she broke the news of a split in the party and family after Ajit Pawar’s stunning move to support the BJP, Supriya Sule on Wednesday said she never had any rift with ‘dada’. “I have never had a rift with dada (Ajit Pawar). Everyone has a role in the party and it’s their duty to carry the party forward,” Supriya Sule told reporters as she welcomed Pawar with a hug at the Maharashtra Assembly ahead of the oath taking of MLAs.

Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was seen welcoming the MLAs at the Assembly entrance. She also greeted former CM Devendra Fadnavis who resigned from the post on Tuesday. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of Sharad Pawar, said that party leaders were happy that Ajit Pawar had ‘returned’. “We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance,” Rohit said.

It was Supriya Sule who broke the news of a ‘split’ in family and party after Ajit Pawar’s dramatic oath taking as deputy CM last Saturday. “Party and family split,” her WhatsApp status stated soon after the hush-hush swearing-in of Pawar and Fadnavis.

“Who do (you) trust in life never felt so cheated in my life defended him loved him, look what I get in return,” read her another message expressing displeasure over cousin Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with the BJP.

Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule welcomed Ajit Pawar at #Maharashtra assembly, earlier today before the special session of the assembly. pic.twitter.com/ddwUJuC833 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

However, with Ajit Pawar returning to the NCP fold, it seems all is well within the Pawar clan.

Ajit Pawar resigned on Tuesday, nearly 80 hours after he took oath as deputy CM. Moments later CM Devendra Fadnavis also announced his resignation, saying the BJP lacks the desired numbers to form the government without the NCP’s support. The BJP had earlier claimed that Ajit Pawar had the backing of all 54 NCP MLAs.