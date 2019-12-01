Supriya Sule wants CM Uddhav to abolish Maha Portal, set up separate ministry for specially-abled

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday demanded to scrap Maha Portal.

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded a separate ministry for specially-abled in the state. She also asked him to consider abolishing the ‘Maha Portal’ and launch a new portal to help people find jobs.

The ‘Maha Portal’ was an initiative by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government to provide information about jobs to the aspiring youths. However, the functioning of the portal has been a matter of concern for all with many politicians raising suspicions.

“I had come to meet CM with two requests. I have suggested & requested CM for a separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra,” she told reporters after meeting the CM at the Legislative Assembly.

“Also, Aditya Thackeray and I have requested CM to abolish ‘Maha Portal’ that provides employment opportunities. We’ve suggested so as there have been many complaints of improper functioning of the portal. We’ve requested CM to start a better portal to serve youth,” Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, said.

The Maha Portal has also found a mention in the Common Minimum programme of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The three parties in the CMP promised to restore the old transparent system of government recruitment in the state.