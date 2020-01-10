Supreme Court’s order on Jammu and Kashmir restrictions a big jolt to Modi government’s ‘illegal activities’, says Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomes SC order to restore internet for essential services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order directing the government to restore internet for essential services in Jammu and Kashmir and review restrictions within a week. The party said that the verdict was a big jolt to the Modi government’s “illegal activities”.

“The Supreme Court has given a big jolt to Modi government’s illegal activities. The Prime Minister has been reminded that the nation bows before the Constitution and not him,” the party said in a statement.

The top court’s order came on a batch of pleas challenging the suspension of internet services and the imposition of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was among those who moved the court against the curbs.

Reacting to the top court’s order, Azad said, “We welcome the judgment. It is for the first time that the Supreme Court has talked about how people of Jammu and Kashmir feel. I would like to thank the Supreme Court for its historic decision. People were waiting for this judgment, especially people of J&K.”

“The government misled the entire country. This time Supreme Court was forthright, they didn’t come under any pressure,” he added.

The Supreme Court today ruled that access to internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore the internet for essential services. It also asked the administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory and publish all orders regarding the imposition of Section 144 and imposition of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.