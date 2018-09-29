Supreme Court’s decision in Ram temple issue will be final: BJP Minority Morcha chief

The BJP leader was in the Rajasthan capital to meet representatives of the party’s minority morcha in the state.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari said Saturday that the Supreme Court’s decision on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will be final and obeyed. The BJP leader was in the Rajasthan capital to meet representatives of the party’s minority morcha in the state.

“The country would run as per its Constitution. The matter of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is in the Supreme Court.

“The court’s verdict would be paramount, whatever it may be. The verdict will be obeyed,” he told reporters here. The Centre and Rajasthan government have implemented various schemes and done works for the development of minorities, Ansari said.

State BJP minority morcha president Majid Malik said the government in Rajasthan had given tickets to four candidates from minority communities in the last assembly election and two of them emerged winners. None from the Congress could win in the polls, he said.