Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict a milestone, will strengthen India’s unity: Amit Shah

Ayodhya verdict will strengthen India’s unity, integrity, says Amit Shah. (File Photo)

Amit Shah on Ayodhya judgment: Describing the Supreme Court’s verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute as historic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that verdict will strengthen India’s unity, integrity and great culture.

Also Read: Ayodhya Verdict – Here’s what Supreme Court said in its historic judgment

Hailing the 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court which gave a unanimous judgment, Amit Shah appealed people to accept the decision while remaining committed to the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. He also asked all the communities to maintain peace.

“I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India’s unity, integrity and great culture,” Amit Shah said in a series of tweets.

???? ????? ??????? ?? ?? ???????? ???????? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ???????? ?????? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ????? ????? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ????, ?????? ?? ???? ???????? ?? ?? ?? ?????? ?????? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in its 1,045-page verdict, directed the Centre to set up a trust within three months which will look after the process of construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The top court also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a ‘prominent’ place in Ayodhya.

The verdict today came after the Supreme Court heard the contentious matter on a day-to-day basis since August 6 after the mediation panel set up by it failed to come out with any resolution following months of deliberations.