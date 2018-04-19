Supreme Court website hacked by ‘Brazillian team’: Reports

The crash came moments after the court delivered a crucial verdict in Justice BH Loya death case.

The Supreme Court of India website supremecourtofindia.nic.in went down on Thursday and remained under maintaince for hours. Some reports claimed that the website of the apex court was first hacked by a Brazilian team. The reports also shared the screenshots of the messages written on top court’s website. The website displayed an image of a leaf, and read “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam,” Live Law reported. The crash came moments after the court delivered a crucial verdict in Justice BH Loya death case.

The news of hacking of top court’s website comes days after official website of ministry of defence was hacked. Later, the websites of Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Home Affairs had faced ‘technical errors’ and glitches. The law ministry website showed a message which said that it has been hit by an ‘unexpected error’. “Error.. The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later. Error messagePDOException: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2003] Can’t connect to MySQL server on ‘10.247.38.11’ (111) in lock_may_be_available() (line 167 of home/cmf/docs/includes/lock.inc),” the message on the website lawmin.gov.in read.

On the other hand, the website of Ministry of Home Affairs displayed a message which read that the site is not available due to technical errors. “Site off-line.. The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding… if you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider’s database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider,” the message on the website https://mha.gov.in/ read.

A Chinese character had surfaced on the website which indicated that the website may have been hacked by any Chinese group. The news of website’s hacking was confirmed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website (https://mod.nic.in). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken,” tweeted Sitharaman.

All these websites are maintained by the National Informatics Centre, an entity which works under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.