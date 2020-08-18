Supreme Court verdict on PM Cares a resounding blow to nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi: JP Nadda

JP Nadda said Rahul Gandhi ’s rants have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has overwhelmingly contributed to the PM Cares fund.

Hours after the Supreme Court’s order on PM Cares fund, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress party for spreading misinformation and alleging misuse of the fund. BJP national president JP Nadda described the Supreme Court decision on the PM Cares fund as a ‘resounding blow to the nefarious designs’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The verdict by the Supreme Court on PM Cares is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of rent a cause activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates,” Nadda tweeted.

The BJP chief said Rahul’s rants have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has overwhelmingly contributed to the PM Cares fund.

The Supreme Court earlier today dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to transfer the contributions made under the PM CARES fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The PM Cares fund was set up by the Centre in March to raise money to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Will Rahul and his rent a cause activist army mend their ways or embarrass themselves further?” Nadda asked.

He also alleged that the Gandhi family treated the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund as its “personal fiefdom for decades brazenly transferred citizens’ hard-earned money from PMNRF to its family trusts”.

“The country very well knows that the orchestrated smear campaign against PM CARES is an attempt by the Congress to wash its sins,” he said.

The Congress party had been attacking the Modi government over PM Cares fund. Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted “PM CARES for Right To Improbity” while tagging a news report that alleged the Prime Minister’s Office had denied an RTI application seeking information on the fund.