SC verdict on is Mosque integral to Islam LIVE Updates: Top court likely to pronounce judgment ahead of Ayodhya observation

SC verdict on is Mosque integral to Islam LIVE Updates: A day after the big Aadhaar verdict, Supreme Court is likely to pronounce key judgement on a raft of petitions by a few Muslim groups on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking further hearing by a larger bench on the observations made during a 1994 verdict. The 1994 verdict stated that a mosque was not integral to Islam. A bench-headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had reserved the verdict on July 20. The bench also consists other justices like Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

M Siddiq, who was one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya, had criticised a few certain findings of the 1994 verdict in the case of M Ismail Faruqui holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam. Siddiq has died and his legal heir are representing the case. A few Muslim groups had argued that the observation of the 1994 verdict needed to be considered as “it had and will have a bearing” on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case”. The verdict is likely to pronounce the verdict at 2 PM.