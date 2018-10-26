Supreme Court verdict checks govt’s attempts to dismantle constitutional bodies in country: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party welcomed the Supreme Court’s directions in connection with the turmoil in the CBI Friday, claiming it had effectively checked the government’s attempts to dismantle constitutional institutions.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the “intervention” by the apex court over the turmoil at the CBI would expectedly uphold the institutional integrity of the investigating agency.

“Welcome intervention by the hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the CBI matter,” he tweeted.

“In the interests of the nation, hope that institutional integrity of the CBI will be upheld and powers that be will understand that their illegal acts will not go unchallenged,” he said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the court’s direction for supervision by a retired Supreme Court judge of a CVC probe against CBI director Alok Verma will check any plans to frame him.

“The Supreme Court order today has effectively checked the Narendra Modi-led government from dismantling constitutional institutions in the country,” he told reporters.

The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that Verma was removed “hurriedly” as he was supervising sensitive cases which “troubled” the government.

An important thing is that the court did not extend any relief to CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, he said.

“The government removed Verma in a hurry in order to save Rafale and Rakesh (Asthana),” he alleged.

There were no immediate reaction of the ruling BJP on Singh’s allegations.

Singh who was slapped with a Rs 5000-crore defamation case by Anil Ambani’s companies over his allegations regarding the Rafale deal, reiterated his charge that the fighter jet deal was a “scam”.

He alleged that a twelve-day-old company was made offset partner in “violation” of procurement policy norms.

Singh also claimed that he along with other Rajya Sabha AAP MPs ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta, had lodged a complaint in connection with the deal in March this year by meeting the the CBI director and the CVC, and an investigation was likely.

Ambani has been consistently denying the allegations about his company in connection with Rafale deal and has sued several politicians and media houses over the issue.