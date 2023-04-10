Supreme Court upholds validity of Agnipath scheme, dismisses pleas challenging Delhi HC verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi High Court verdict that upheld the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, and said the scheme is not arbitrary.

Upholding the constitutional validity of the central government’s Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the High Court had, on February 27, said the scheme, was formulated in the national interest, with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said candidates selected in the defence recruitment process before the introduction of the Agnipath scheme do not have a vested right to appointment.

“Sorry, we would not like to interfere with the high court verdict. The high court had dealt with all the aspects”, the top court said, while dismissing separate pleas filed by Gopal Krishan and advocate ML Sharma against the high court judgement.

The bench, however, posted a third fresh plea related to recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF) prior to the launch of the Agnipath scheme for hearing on April 17, reported news agency PTI.

The apex court asked the Union government to file its response to the third plea related to hiring in the IAF.