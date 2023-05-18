scorecardresearch
Supreme Court upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing Jallikattu, says ‘will not disrupt view of legislature’

“We will not disrupt the view of the legislature and since legislature has taken a view that it is part of the cultural heritage of the state. In the preamble it is declared as a part of culture and heritage of TN,” the bench ruled.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Jallikattu
Villages in Tamil Nadu organise Jallikattu on the eve of Mattu Pongal. (File Image)

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s law allowing Jallikattu in the state, reported Bar and Bench.

“We will not disrupt the view of the legislature and since legislature has taken a view that it is part of the cultural heritage of the state. In the preamble it is declared as a part of culture and heritage of TN,” the bench ruled.

“Even if we proceed on the basis of the fact that legislature is best suited to decide if traditions involving animal can be allowed, if it violates any penal statute, such traditions cannot be allowed to be followed,” the five-judge bench added.

All writ petitions have been dismissed by the bench as well as appeal and transfer cases have also been disposed off.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 11:37 IST

