Supreme Court turns down Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking 50% OBC quota in state-run medical colleges

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday declined petitions seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in Tamil Nadu’s state-run medical colleges. Recently, the ruling AIADMK as well as opposition parties had moved the apex court after the central government refused to extend the 50 per cent OBC quota this year.

In June this year, the ruling AIADMK and the MDMK had moved the High Court seeking 50% reservation for OBCs in seats for medical and dental courses surrendered by the state towards the all-India quota. In the affidavit, the AIADMK said that the Centre was denying reservation in the state surrendered seats to All India Quota (AIQ) in the year 2018-19 and 2019-20.

It said only 220 OBC candidates were admitted to PG courses while they had a claim over 2,152 of the 7,982 seats and only 66 OBC students were admitted in the under-graduate courses.

In July, the High Court had directed the Centre to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the central government, state and Medical Council of India to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

In October, the Centre replied to the apex court stating that it is neither possible to implement 50 per cent nor 27 per cent of OBC reservation for the current academic year.