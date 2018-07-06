Supreme Court to resume hearing in Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi case today

The Supreme Court is likely to resume hearing in the decades-old contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhooni title dispute case today. The matter is being heard by a bench of CJI Dipak Misra. The bench also comprises Justice Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. On May 17 the matter was listed for hearing on July 7.

On May 17, when the case was heard last, the Hindu groups had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts who had demanded that 1994 verdict holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by followers of the Islam be to refer to a larger bench.

They submitted before the court that the issue relating to the observation that a mosque was not integral to Islam has been settled by the court and thus it can’t be reopened.

The October 24, 1994 order in Dr M Ismail Faruqui Etc. vs Union Of India And Others states that a mosque was not an ‘essential part of the practice of Islam’ and hence ‘its acquisition is prohibited by the provisions in the Constitution of India’. The order had come within two years of the demolition of Babri Masjid at the disputed site which is in question.

The top court had in March this year said that it will examine the plea before deciding whether the judgment passed by the court over two decades ago needed to be referred to a larger bench for reconsideration.

M Siddiq, one of the litigants of the case who has died, is being represented by his legal heir in the top court. He had assailed certain findings in the verdict in the case. He had told the court that the verdict in the case had a bearing on the outcome of the Ayodhya case.

Tha Allahabad High Court had in 2010 judgment favour a three-way bifurcation of the disputed land. But the decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by the parties involved in the case.