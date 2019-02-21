Supreme Court to hear plea on attack against Kashmiri students tomorrow

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 12:42 PM

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on alleged attacks on Kashmiri students in the country on Friday.

Supreme Court, supreme court hearing, pulwama attack, pulwama terror attack, jammu and kashmir, kisgmiri students attacked, attack on kashmiri studentsSupreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on alleged attacks on Kashmiri students in the country on Friday. There have been reports of attacks on Kashmiri students post the Pulwama attack that led to the killing of as many as 40 brave CRPF jawans. The top court took note of advocate Colin Gonsalves’ submission that the plea must be heard urgently as it is related to the safety of students. The bench, while refusing to hear the plea on Thursday, decided to hear the matter on Friday.

On February 14, 40 jawans lost their lives after a bomber rammed an exclusive laden vehicle, into a bus carrying the personnel. Since the incident, a number of Kashmiri students have been reportedly harassed in several parts of the country. Around 10 students have been booked, 24 either rusticated or suspended from colleges in the country on charges of “anti-national” social media posts. A number of students, migrants, traders, professionals from Kashmir living in the northern part of the country, have been forced to pack up and leave.

Several Kashmiri students were forced to return home from Dehradun, and college administrators were reportedly forced to pledge that they won’t admit Kashmiris in the future, The Indian Express reported. In one case at least, a senior faculty member from Kashmir was dismissed from his job. Close to 3,000 students from Kashmir attend colleges and institutes in the Uttarakhand capital at present.

On Wednesday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students saying, “There is massive anger in the country against the Pulwama terror attack. However, I want to clarify that what you are trying to say (about Kashmiri students being attacked) is not true. We are in touch with all institutes and no such incident has happened.”

The Uttarakhand Police this week, arrested nearly 20 students demanding the expulsion of Kashmiri students from Dehradun.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court to hear plea on attack against Kashmiri students tomorrow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition