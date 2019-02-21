Supreme Court to hear plea on attack against Kashmiri students tomorrow

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on alleged attacks on Kashmiri students in the country on Friday. There have been reports of attacks on Kashmiri students post the Pulwama attack that led to the killing of as many as 40 brave CRPF jawans. The top court took note of advocate Colin Gonsalves’ submission that the plea must be heard urgently as it is related to the safety of students. The bench, while refusing to hear the plea on Thursday, decided to hear the matter on Friday.

On February 14, 40 jawans lost their lives after a bomber rammed an exclusive laden vehicle, into a bus carrying the personnel. Since the incident, a number of Kashmiri students have been reportedly harassed in several parts of the country. Around 10 students have been booked, 24 either rusticated or suspended from colleges in the country on charges of “anti-national” social media posts. A number of students, migrants, traders, professionals from Kashmir living in the northern part of the country, have been forced to pack up and leave.

Several Kashmiri students were forced to return home from Dehradun, and college administrators were reportedly forced to pledge that they won’t admit Kashmiris in the future, The Indian Express reported. In one case at least, a senior faculty member from Kashmir was dismissed from his job. Close to 3,000 students from Kashmir attend colleges and institutes in the Uttarakhand capital at present.

On Wednesday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students saying, “There is massive anger in the country against the Pulwama terror attack. However, I want to clarify that what you are trying to say (about Kashmiri students being attacked) is not true. We are in touch with all institutes and no such incident has happened.”

The Uttarakhand Police this week, arrested nearly 20 students demanding the expulsion of Kashmiri students from Dehradun.