Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Anand Mohan’s premature release on May 8

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by IAS officer G Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Krishnaiah challenging the premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan from jail on May 8, reports ANI.

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea by IAS officer G Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Krishnaiah challenging the premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan from jail on May 8, reports ANI.

The slain officer’s wife had moved the top court on Friday against the premature release of the gangster-turned-politician.

Uma’s advocate Tanya Shree, speaking of the plea said, “The decision of the state government has been assailed on the ground that it goes contrary to past decisions of the Supreme Court which lay down that life sentence means the entire life. The state cannot mechanically release any prisoner at their whims and fancies after completion of 14 years.”

“The release has been purely on extraneous considerations. The relevant factors to be examined for premature release have not been considered,” the lawyer for the victim said further said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Anand Mohan, serving life sentence in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj DM, walked free from the Saharsa jail before the break of dawn on Thursday. His premature release was possible after the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government amended the rules of the jail manual.



An official notification, on April 10 this year, allowed remission to convicts who have completed 14 years as against the prior provision of 20 years. On April 24, the Bihar law department ordered his release.

Anand Mohan was on parole for 15 days to attend the engagement ceremony of his son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand.