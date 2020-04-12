Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking quashing of PM-CARES Fund on Monday

PM-CARES Fund was set up on March 28.

The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow a PIL against Centre’s PM-CARES Fund set up to receive donations from the public to fight COVID-19. The PIL claims that proper procedure was not followed while creating the Fund therefore all the amounts received so far should be transferred to Consolidated Fund of India. It also demanded a court-monitored probe into the setting up of the PM-CARES.

The Indian Express quoted the PIL which says that the ‘formation of impugned PM-CARES Fund and appeal by the Prime Minister to donate funds in that trust’ happened without any ordinance and gazette notification by the Government of India. It further claimed that the trust had to be created in accordance with Articles 267 and 266(2) but it was neither created within the said article nor passed by Parliament. The PIL also said that there was no ordinance or gazette notification for PM-CARES.

The Centre on March 28 informed that a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ had been set up keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency situation like posed by COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi is the Chairman of the trust and its members include Defence Minister Rajasthan, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Recently, some senior politicians questioned the Centre for creating a new fund when it already had a PM Relief Fund whose money could have been used for COVID-19. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Prime Minister Modi owed an explanation as to why he created a separate public charitable trust whose rules and expenditure were totally opaque. Another Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh said that what was the need of a separate trust when Rs 3,800 crore were lying in the PM National Relief Fund.