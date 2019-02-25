Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A from Feb 26, security stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir

Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A from Feb 26

The Supreme Court has listed the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir for hearing from February 26 to 28. The hearing comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the backdrop of Pulwama terror attack.

The Centre and state governments have tightened the security in the Valley in view of the crucial hearing. The Jammu and Kashmir government submitted to the top court about three weeks ago seeking deferment of the hearing. It argued that the issue involved is sensitive and only an elected government can take a stand before the Supreme Court on the matter.

The last hearing took place in August last year. The court had adjourned the matter to the second week of January after as Attorney General KK Venugopal pleaded postponement on the grounds of panchayat polls in the state.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also deployed a heavy contingent of security forces in the border state on an urgent basis. The government has urged people not to panic and the deployment should be seen as a preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Article 35-A and Article 370 of the Constitution have been a contentious issue for long. While the BJP on many occasion favoured repealing these Articles, the regional parties have objected. Both the Articles promise special rights and privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.