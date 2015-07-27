Supreme Court to hear death row convict Yakub Memon’s plea today

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon, who has sought a stay on his execution.

Yakub Memon had challenged the apex court’s order arguing that the legal procedure was overlooked in awarding him the death penalty.

The Chief Justice of India had constituted a three-member special bench to hear his plea seeking a stay on the Supreme Court order.

Yakub Memon had also filed a mercy petition before the Maharashtra Governor seeking commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, top Indian politicians, former judges and prominent jurists on Sunday petitioned President Pranab Mukherjee to stay the execution of Yakub Memon.

He is scheduled to be hanged on July 30.

The blasts in March 1993 ripped through Mumbai, killing at least 257 people at separate landmarks, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Police said Yakub Memon’s brother ‘Tiger’ Memon and mafia don Dawood Ibrahim were the main masterminds behind the attack.