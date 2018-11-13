Supreme Court to hear 48 pleas seeking review of Sabarimala temple verdict

The Supreme Court is all set to hear 48 petitions on Tuesday challenging its September 28 verdict to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The pleas will come up before a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi at 3 pm. The bench also comprises Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The review petitions will be heard in CJI’s chamber and there will not be an open court hearing.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told The Indian Express that LDF government is with left with no option but to implement the Supreme Court’s order, adding that efforts in this regard may have alienated a section of the faithful. He said that RSS-BJP-led forces are making attempts to create communal polarisation in the state. The protests, CM said, are aimed at destroying the secular fabric of the southern state.

“A section of the faithful may have been alienated. However, that alienation is only temporary, I believe… The government is left with no other option but to implement the Supreme Court order,” Vijayan said.

“The secular mind of Kerala was formed out of a long process of reforms and renaissance. The Sangh Parivar had been trying to destroy this peaceful environment for a long time. Sabarimala is yet another chance for them,” the CM added.

The Constitutional bench headed by then CJI Dipak Misra had in a landmark verdict in September allowed the entry of women of the menstruating age group in the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra were others judges on the bench. As the review petition standard, the plea is heard by the same bench which had delivered the verdict. But the pleas seeking to revisit verdict in the case will be heard by CJI Gogoi because Misra vacated the office on October 2 after completion of tenure.

The petitions include one filed by Shylaja Vijayan, president of the National Ayyappa Devotees Association. The plea argued that faith can’t be judged by scientific or rationale reasons or logic. It said that the petitioners in the original case were not devotees of Lord Ayyappa and therefore there was no cause of action to invoke the jurisdiction of the court.

Kerala govt mulling all-party meet

Meanwhile, the LDF government in Kerala is likely to convene an all-party meeting to discuss various matters relating to the Sabarimala temple.

“We are thinking of having an all-party meeting. We have not taken a final decision yet. There are plans…,” Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran told PTI on Monday. He added that a decision on the all-party meeting will be taken based on the outcome of the court hearing on Tuesday.

Both the Congress and BJP have accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of implementing the verdict in a ‘hurry’ and are protesting across the state against the court’s verdict.

The Sabarimala temple is all set to open on November 17 for the two-month long rituals. This will be the third time when temple doors will be opened for devotees since the top court’s verdict. Although the court had in its order said that women of all age groups be allowed to offer prayers to the Lord Ayyappa, so far no woman between 10 and 50 years of age have been able to enter the shrine.