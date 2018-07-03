Supreme Court to consider if wedding expenses be jointly furnished to marriage officer

The bench issued notice to the Centre. (Representational image: IE)

The Supreme Court today said it may consider the question whether the details of expenses incurred on a marriage be jointly furnished to the marriage officer in order to avoid future disputes over allegations of dowry.

A bench comprising Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and S Abdul Nazeer also said it may also examine the question whether a part of expenditure incurred on a marriage be kept in a deposit in the name of the wife.

“We may consider the question whether the details of expenditure incurred on marriage should be jointly furnished to the jurisdictional marriage officer to avoid future disputes about the allegation of demand of dowry,” the bench said.

“Further, the question whether a part of such expenditure should be kept in a deposit in the name of the wife may also be considered,” it said.

The bench issued notice to the Centre and asked Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha to assist the Court in the matter.

The order came when the court was hearing a transfer petition related to a matrimonial dispute.