Supreme Court to appoint independent probe panel headed by ex-SC judge to investigate PM security breach

PM Security Breach: The Punjab government and the Central government had constituted separate probe teams to investigate the matter.

The Supreme Court of India today agreed to Punjab’s plea to appoint an independent committee to investigate the case of a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his recent visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur. The apex court said that the committee will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge while DG NIA and Additional Director General of the Punjab Police’s Bureau of Intelligence will be a part of it. The court was hearing a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged security breach during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur.

Appearing for the Punjab government earlier today, Advocate General DS Patwalia urged the court to set up an independent committee to probe the issue and also informed the Court that the Prime Minister’s travel details have been taken on record by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He also raised the matter of seven show cause notices issued to police officers and other state authorities by the central government to contend that he has no hope of getting justice from the probe team appointed by the Centre.

On the other hand, appearing for Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the Blue Book of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that looks after the PM’s security to contend that it was the concerned officials’ responsibility to ensure there was a minimum inconvenience. He informed the court that the PM’s convoy had reached the place which was 100m from the protest site.

During the hearing, the court also questioned the Centre over the show-cause notices. “Your show cause notice is totally self-contradictory. By constituting the Committee, you seek to enquire if there was a breach of the SPG Act and then you hold state Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DG) guilty. Who held them guilty?,” said Justice Surya Kant. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Kant and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing the plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.

The apex court also asked the state and the central governments to stop all the inquiries into the incident for the time being and said that it would pass a detailed order soon.