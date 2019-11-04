Supreme Court talks tough on pollution, lays down stringent measures to contain air emergency

The Supreme Court also ordered the High powered committee of states to meet today (ANI Image)

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed governments at the Centre, states and civic authorities for their failure to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR. The top court added that authorities have left the people to die. The court further said that it will not tolerate this and will fix liability on the state governments. It also called the pollution in Delhi-NCR as ‘atrocious’ and said that no one is safe even inside their homes.

As measures to contain the alarming situation, the top court directed the authorities that no power cuts should take place in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no diesel generators are used. The court also ordered the High powered committee of states to meet today and to submit a report by November 06, 2019, i.e. Wednesday. It has also imposed a complete ban on crop-burning and said that everyone from the Chief Secretary to the panchayat heads shall be held accountable in case of even a single incident.

The court also laid down several measures to reduce pollution and asked the government machinery to follow it without fail. The court has also advised the Arvind Kejriwal government to move ahead with the help of the environmental experts.

Among the measures introduced, the apex court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on persons found to be violated the ban on construction and demolition in Delhi-NCR region. The top court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for burning garbage. It also directs the municipal bodies to prevent open dumping of garbage.

It also took serious note of crop burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and said it cannot go unabated each and every year. Pulling up the three state governments, the court asked the Chief Secretaries to appear before it, on stubble burning and pollution-related issues, on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the top court slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the logic behind the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital. The court termed the traffic rationing scheme as a gross violation of the fundamental right to life and asked the city administration to produce evidence to prove that the Odd-Even traffic scheme has reduced pollution in the region.