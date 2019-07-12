Supreme Court stays proceedings in Madras HC against Tamil magazine Nakkheeran

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed case proceedings in the Madras High Court against Tamil magazine Nakkheeran. A case against the magazine was earlier filed for publishing articles denigrating Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer decided uphold Madras High Court order which stayed proceedings against the magazine and its editor. Last month, the high court granted interim relief to the magazine editor R Gopal by staying proceedings against him in a lower court.

The editor was arrested in October last year under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The IPC is related to “assaulting President, Governor etc with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power”, leading to a controversy. The police had filed a case on the complaint from the Raj Bhavan over the publication of some articles in Nakkheeran magazine related to a woman assistant professor of a private college who reportedly asked girl students to extend sexual favours to officials of the university in return for marks and money, reports said.

The professor in a leaked video had claimed that she knew the Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the chancellor of the university. The magazine then went on to carry out a story in its September 2018 issue. The report had said that a number of influential people were involved in the case and authorities were also planning to close the probe without any further probe.

The scandal surfaced earlier this year when an audio tape allegedly containing conversation between Nirmala Devi and a few students came to light. Governor Banwarilal Purohit had earlier rubbished claims made by the professor in the purported audio about knowing him and having access to him.