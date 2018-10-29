Supreme Court stays Madras HC order directing CBI probe against Tamil Nadu CM Palanaiswami

Palaniswami is accused of allegedly allotting road contracts worth Rs 3,500 crore to his relatives. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanaiswami in connection with a corruption case. Palaniswami is accused of allegedly allotting road contracts worth Rs 3,500 crore to his relatives.

News agency IANS reported that a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stayed the order after hearing both the parties — CA Sundaram for Palaniswami and Mukul Rohatgi for Tamil Nadu.

The alleged corruption came to light after DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi flagged irregularities in awarding the road contracts. Acting on the complaint, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a case and started the probe.

However, the DMK organising secretary approached the court seeking transfer of the case from DVAC to the CBI. The Madras High Court then asked the DVAC to submit a report on the day-to-day probe in the case. The court was not satisfied with the report and transferred the case to the CBI.

The direction had come after Bharathi’s lawyer alleged that the DVAC was not conducting the probe in a fair manner. He alleged that the agency was favouring the chief minister.

Passing the order, Justice A D Jagadish Chandira directed the state vigilance commission to hand over all relevant documents to the CBI within a week. It had also asked the CBI to conclude the preliminary investigation within three months.