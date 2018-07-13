Supreme Court stays bail granted to accused in journalist’s murder

Soumya was shot dead while she was returning home in her car from work late on September 30, 2008. (IE)

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the bail granted to an accused facing trial in the murder of TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan. A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notice to accused Ravi Kapoor while staying the bail granted to him in three cases by the Delhi High Court. Earlier, the bench had stayed the release from jail Kapoor till Friday.

The Delhi High Court had granted bail to Kapoor, who was also convicted in the 2009 murder of business executive Jigisha Ghosh. Delhi Police approached the apex court saying the High Court had granted bail and parole to Kapoor in three separate cases lodged against him, and if he was released from jail, there was possibility that he would abscond. The High Court granted him bail in two cases and 15 days parole in the third case.

The High Court on January 4 this year had commuted, to life imprisonment, the death sentence of Kapoor and another convict in murder of Jigisha. On July 14, 2016, the trial court held them guilty of murder and awarded death sentence to them while the third convict was given life imprisonment.