‘Be careful next time’: Supreme Court shuts contempt case against Rahul Gandhi with a warning

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi contempt case: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was let off with a warning by the Supreme Court in the defamation case filed against him for wrongly linking the top court’s Rafale verdict with his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe against PM Narendra Modi.

“It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the Prime Minister,” the apex court bench said while dismissing the case filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on April 10 last year.

The court said the remarks made by Gandhi were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.

“It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the prime minister. Mr. Gandhi needs to be more careful in future,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.

“Gandhi enjoys an important position in political spectrum and no court should be dragged to political discourse, whether valid or invalid,” the apex court bench added while accepting the Congress leader’s ‘unconditional apology’ in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi had to file a second affidavit in May this year after the Supreme Court rejected the first one in which he, the court said, did not directly admit his mistake. The statement was made in the “heat of campaigning”, Rahul Gandhi had said in his statement submitted to the court.

Rahul Gandhi’s jibe saw PM Modi and several ministers of his Cabinet and top BJP leaders prefixing ‘chowkidar’ against their names on Twitter during Lok Sabha election campaign. The Congress’ campaign for general elections revolved around the Rafale deal with Rahul using the controversial phrase repeatedly to target PM Modi.