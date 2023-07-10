CJI draws the line: ‘Don’t use Supreme Court as platform to escalate violence in Manipur’

The apex court cannot be used as a platform to escalate violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court said on Monday while making it clear that it cannot take the law and order apparatus in its hand to douse the violence.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that at most, it can give directions to the authorities to make the situation better and for that, it needs assistance from different groups and positive suggestions.

The remarks by the bench were made while hearing a batch of petitions related to the ongoing violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state.

“This should not become a platform for further escalation of violence that’s happening in the state. We can only monitor the steps being taken by the state and pass certain orders if there are additional measures that can be taken. But we can’t run the security apparatus,” the CJI said, PTI reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, informed the bench that an affidavit had been filed regarding the present situation and measures taken to curb the violence in the state.

The Supreme Court then asked senior counsel Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the Kuki group, to file a note with his constructive suggestions on the status report filed by Manipur government, PTI reported.

The matter has been posted for hearing on Tuesday.

On July 3, the top court had directed the Manipur government to file an updated status report detailing steps taken for rehabilitation, improving the law and order situation and recovery of arms in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Manipur violence

More than 100 people have been killed and scores more injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.