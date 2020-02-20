SC-appointed interlocutors to visit Shaheen Bagh again for talks with protesters today

Supreme Court appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramchandran interact with the protestors in Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran will visit Shaheen Bagh in Delhi again on Thursday to continue talks with the protesters. The two visited the protest site on Wednesday to hold talks with the anti-CAA protesters. It was the first attempt by them to reach out to those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act for more than 67 days. Former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah also accompanied them to Shaheen Bagh to speak to the women and attempt to find a way out of the impasse.

The two interlocutors addressed the protesters from the stage. They explained the Supreme Court’s observations, saying the top court has suggested the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

“We have come here according to the order of the Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation,” Hegde said.

Ramachandran said that the court has upheld the right to protest but other citizens also have their rights and those should also be maintained.

“We want to find a solution to the problem together. We will listen to everyone,” she told the crowd.

However, protesting women said that they will clear the protest site only after the CAA, NRC and NPR are rolled back by the government. They alleged that a parallel road to the protest site is open and accused the police of blocking the road connecting Noida.

Speaking to reporters later, Ramachandran said that she and Hegde met the protesters and listened to them.

“We asked them if they want us to come back tomorrow (Thursday) as it’s not possible to complete the talks in one day. They said they want us to come back tomorrow (Thursday), so we will,” the Supreme Court lawyer said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court appointed Hegde and Ramachandran to initiate talks with the protesters and observed that the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh was causing trouble to others. The court upheld their right to protest and suggested the protesters go to another site where no public place would be blocked.

Hundreds of women are camping at Kalkindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in south Delhi for more than two months to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. They have blocked the road in Shaheen Bagh, thus diverting the traffic and causing major traffic congestion in the other parts of the city.