Supreme Court sets May 9 for detailed hearing on petitions regarding criminalisation of marital rape

The matters before the Supreme Court include petitions challenging the exception to Section 375 of the IPC, which exempts forceful sexual intercourse by a man with his wife from the offence of rape.

Written by India News Desk
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court has fixed May 9 for hearing a batch of petitions concerning the constitutional validity of the marital rape exception. On Wednesday, a three-judge bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud listed pleas will hear the petitions in detail on May 9 after the matter could not be heard after being listed on March 21.

The hearing date was set for May 9 after the matter was mentioned again before the bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala by advocate Indira Jaising and Karuna Nandy, reported LiveLaw.

The batch of petitions includes the appeal against the split verdict delivered by the Delhi High Court on the issue of marital rape exception as well as the PILs filed against marital rape exception.

The third matter relates to the plea challenging a judgment by the Karnataka High Court which sustained the charges framed against a husband under Section 376 IPC for forcible sex with his wife. The fourth matter relates to intervening applications.

On May 11, 2022, the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the exception to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, which exempts forceful sexual intercourse by a man with his wife from the offence of rape.

On March 23, the Karnataka High Court rejected a petition filed by a husband seeking to drop rape charges against him based on a complaint filed by his wife.

First published on: 22-03-2023 at 15:14 IST

