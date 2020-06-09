Send migrant workers home within 15 days, consider withdrawal of cases, Supreme Court tells Centre, states

SC directs Centre, states to facilitate returning of migrant workers within 15 days from today.

The Supreme Court today directed the central and state governments to ensure that migrants stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown be sent home within a span of 15 days, starting today. The top court also asked the Centre to ensure that trains are given for this purpose in no longer than 24 hours of the demand being raised by states. The SC order came on a suo motu case on the plight of migrant workers following the lockdown.

Among other measures, the Supreme Court also asked the states to consider dropping cases against migrant workers booked for violating lockdown conditions. It said that all cases registered against migrants who have allegedly violated lockdown orders to be considered for withdrawal under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“If cases have been filed against the migrant workers for violating the lockdown under NDMA, then they must be considered to be withdrawn by states,” the Supreme Court said in its order.

The verdict was delivered by a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah in the suo motu matter concerning the migrant crisis due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The court also made state governments responsible for providing employment to displaced migrant workers and asked them to map out the skills of migrant workers to consider their suitability and submit schemes to give employment to migrants. The state governments have been asked to identify migrant workers through registration.

Besides ensuring employment generation, state governments will also be responsible for facilitating the movement of migrant workers back to their state of work, if they so desire, the Supreme Court said in its order. The matter has been posted for hearing on July 8.

“Counselling centres need to be established to help transported migrant workers to again find a way back to travel and earn if they want to,” the top court said.