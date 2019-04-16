Supreme Court seeks response from Chidambaram’s wife, son on Income Tax department plea

A bench headed by the Chief Justice, while issuing notices to the two, made clear it will not stay the Madras High Court’s 2018 order quashing criminal prosecution against the Chidambarams.

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought responses from Congress leader P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini and son Karti on an appeal of the Income Tax department against the Madras High Court order quashing criminal prosecution against them in an alleged blackmoney case.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice, while issuing notices to the two, made clear it will not stay the Madras High Court’s 2018 order quashing criminal prosecution against the Chidambarams.

The issue relates to alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets and bank accounts held by Chidambaram’s wife, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi.