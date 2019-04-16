Supreme Court seeks response from Chidambaram’s wife, son on Income Tax department plea

The issue relates to alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets and bank accounts held by Chidambaram's wife, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi.
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought responses from Congress leader P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini and son Karti on an appeal of the Income Tax department against the Madras High Court order quashing criminal prosecution against them in an alleged blackmoney case.
A bench headed by the Chief Justice, while issuing notices to the two, made clear it will not stay the Madras High Court’s 2018 order quashing criminal prosecution against the Chidambarams.
