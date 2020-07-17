Supreme Court seeks govt’s response on contempt plea for not reviewing 4G ban in J&K

The Centre and the J&K administration told a bench headed by justice N V Ramana that no contempt has been committed by the authorities as they have complied with the May 11 directive of the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre on a petition by a body of media professionals seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Union home secretary and the chief secretary of J&K administration for failing to conduct periodic review of its orders for resuming internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre and the J&K administration told a bench headed by justice N V Ramana that no contempt has been committed by the authorities as they have complied with the May 11 directive of the apex court.

Attorney general K K Venugopal said that a special committee headed by secretary, ministry of home affairs, had been constituted to consider the issue of restoration of 4G internet services in the UT and the panel has already met twice since then. The AG also told the judges that high incidences of terrorist activities had forced the government to continue with the 2G internet services only. He also agreed to place the minutes of the committee meetings in a sealed cover.

However, the bench gave a week’s time to the government to file its response detailing the setting up of the committee and also the decisions taken by it. “If you have complied with the orders given in May, then it is needed to be published in public domain,” justice Ramana said.

High-speed internet in the Union territory was suspended since August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced revocation of its special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The court was hearing a contempt petition by NGO Foundation for Media Professionals (FMP) that sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the Union home secretary and chief secretary of J&K administration for their alleged “wilful disobedience” in complying with the May 11 order for setting up a “special committee” to consider restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory.

Senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for FMP, argued that the purpose of the May order “was not to form a committee, pass orders and keep it in a drawer. The SC judgment required the committee to review the ban every week and publish their decisions,” he said, adding people in J&K were suffering due to lack of 4G internet services. “People continue to suffer. Medical facilities continue to suffer. Children cannot take online classes. What the entire country enjoys, only J&K cannot,” Ahmadi said.

While refusing to order restoration of 4G services, the Supreme Court had in May said that indefinite suspension of internet is not permissible and that these curbs will have to follow principles of proportionality. Besides, national security and human rights needed to be balanced in view of the fact the union territory has been “plagued with militancy”, the SC had added.