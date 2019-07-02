Supreme Court seeks Centre stand on Jairam Ramesh plea challenging amendments to PMLA by Money Bills

Published: July 2, 2019 12:30:26 PM

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its stand on the petition by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who has contended that amendments in the PMLA by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s plea challenging the amendments made to the money laundering law, PMLA, since 2015 by way of money bills.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its stand on the petition by Ramesh who has contended that amendments in the PMLA by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.

The high court had in February dismissed the same plea raised before it by the Congress leader, saying that he has not been able to justify the delay in the filing the petition.

