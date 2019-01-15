Supreme Court seeks CBI response on Sajjan Kumar plea against his conviction

Six accused, including Sajjan Kumar, who was a member of Parliament at that time, were tried in 2010. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the CBI on former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against his conviction in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued a notice to the investigative agency on Kumar’s bail plea.

Kumar has challenged the Delhi High Court last month’s judgment that sentenced him to life imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, promoting enmity and for acts against communal harmony. The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and the burning down of a gurudwara.

READ ALSO: Reality check: 10% quota for economically weaker section, but govt job vacancies shrinking, shows DoPT data

The riots broke out and thousands of Sikhs were killed across India after then prime minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, on October 31, 1984.

The HC on December 17 had directed the 73-year-old Kumar and other five convicts to surrender by December 31 and also restrained them from leaving Delhi.

Six accused, including Sajjan Kumar, who was a member of Parliament at that time, were tried in 2010.

READ ALSO: Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal books $21 million ride in Ola

Three years later, the lower court convicted five of the accused but acquitted Kumar of all the charges.

Kumar surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018 to serve his jail term after his plea for an extension of time to start his sentence was rejected by the HC. He had asked the HC to let him spend a month with his family. In a 15-point request to put off his jail term, Kumar has spoken about how the high court’s verdict finding him guilty had stunned him and he needed time to prep for the jail sentence.