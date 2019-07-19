Supreme Court seeks attorney general’s assistance in PIL seeking declaration of minority on state-wise data

By: |
Published: July 19, 2019 12:28:43 PM

The Supreme Court Friday sought assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal in dealing with a plea seeking declaration of minority community on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data.

The bench asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the attorney general and listed it for hearing after four weeks. (PTI File photo)The bench asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the attorney general and listed it for hearing after four weeks. (PTI File photo)

The Supreme Court Friday sought assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal in dealing with a plea seeking declaration of minority community on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi that the law which allows declaration of minority community on the basis of national data was illegal.

The bench asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay , who has filed a PIL on the issue, to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the attorney general and listed it for hearing after four weeks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court seeks attorney general’s assistance in PIL seeking declaration of minority on state-wise data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop