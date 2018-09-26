Supreme Court says yes to LIVE streaming; here is list of countries where people can watch live, recorded feeds of hearings

Today’s top court verdict has mandated that Supreme Court and High Court’s hearing will be live streamed in India.

When did India last watch a live hearing a case right from courtroom? Well, most watched it from live from The Hague, when International Court of Justice was hearing India’s plea against Pakistan military’s courts ruling to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national captured from Iran. Otherwise, the only other thing which has ever given Indians an idea of proceedings is either television serials or cinema theatres. However, today’s top court verdict has mandated that Supreme Court and High Court’s hearing will be live streamed in India. Here’s a list of countries where the Supreme Court hearings are streamed live and recorded:

Canada: The hearings inside Canadian Supreme Court are broadcast on the Canadian Parliamentary Affairs Channel (CPAC). The Supreme Court retains a copyright on such videos, however, the feed is made available to other networks as well. Also, one may request the court authorities and file a request to access them for educational, non-commercial purposes. The exceptions to making such a recording are limited by a publication ban which may restrict certain hearings from being recorded.

United Kingdom: The UK allowed live streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings after the amendment to Constitutional Reforms Act, 2005. The proceedings are live streamed on court’s official website. Recordings and Live Streaming are subject to the exception that they should not affect the proceedings.

Australia: The court administration records the video and uploads it on the website within a few business days. Filming or photographing by any other authority is strictly prohibited.

New Zealand: The proceedings are not live streamed but recorded in New Zealand. The Supreme Court hears permits audio-video recording on the basis of an application made by a media applicant. The parties may object, but the final decision is taken by the presiding judge.

South Africa: Live streaming of Supreme Court and lower court hearings are allowed in South. The Supreme Court recently allowed the authority of a court to provide access to media inside the courtrooms for the purpose of recording and televising the proceedings on in-charge Judge’s consent.