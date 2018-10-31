Supreme Court says ‘Very Strange’ after Bihar government informs not known about former minister Manju Verma

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 6:02 PM

The move comes after the top court had directed the state police to reply why the former minister was not yet arrested in a case related to the recovery of arms in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where several girls were purportedly raped.

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that former social welfare minister Manju Verma has gone underground and the police has failed to trace him. Responding to the state’s reply, the apex court called it very strange as it didn’t know whereabouts of the former minister. The court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a charge sheet in due time so that not a single accused could get bail.

READ ALSO| Delhi court grants conditional bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar

A division bench of Justices M B Lokur, S A Nazeer and Deepak Gupta also asked Bihar police to shift Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case to Punjab’s Patiala jail. Currently, Thakur is lodged at Bihar’s Badarpur jail.

Verma had resigned from the post of state’s social welfare minister in August. On August 17, 2018, a team of the central investigative agency had conducted multiple raids at former minister’s house in Patna and Begusarai consecutively and recovered a huge cache of ammunition. Following the incident, the probe agency lodged a complaint against Verma under Arms Act after the couple failed to give a reply. However, Verma had said that he was being framed on the basis of statement by the wife of an accused officer.

Shibha Kumar, the wife of Ravi Raushan, accused child protection officer saying that Verma was a regular visitor to Muzaffarpur’s Balika Griha where around 34 minor girls were raped over a period of time.

