Supreme Court ruling on lifetime accommodation for ex-UP CMs: From Mayawati to Rajnath Singh, six bigwigs hit by verdict

Supreme Court

In a path-breaking judgement, the Supreme Court said that former Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office citing the ‘Doctrine of Equality’. “Natural resources, public lands and the public goods like government bungalows/ official residence are the public property that belongs to the people of the country. The ‘Doctrine of Equality’ which emerges from the concepts of justice, fairness must guide the State in the distribution/allocation of the same,” the top court bench said on Monday.

Impact on Six CMs

The order will directly impact six former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh — Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Rajnath Singh, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. These six CMs are currently occupying government properties in Lucknow. However, State Principal Secretary (Information) of UP Awanish Awasthi said the government will study the order and decide its next course of action once Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returns to the state. CM Adityanath was in Karnataka for campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections in the southern state.

Political significance

If aforementioned ex-CMs of the politically crucial state have to vacate the accommodations provided by the state government, it will assume grave significance. Narayan Dutt Tiwari is perhaps one of the most controversial and colourful personalities of Indian politics. Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh belong to the most influential political family in Uttar Pradesh. While Mayawati is the quintessential Dalit leader who has her own brand of politics, Kalyan Singh was the most highlighted Chief Minister during Babri Masjid demolition.

The 6 Chief Ministers to be hit

Narayan Dutt Tiwari is a three-time Chief Minister and has been occupying 1-A, Mall Avenue bungalow in posh Hazratganj area of Lucknow. The patriarch of UP politics, Mulayam Singh Yadav held the coveted post for three terms. Yadav has been residing at 5, Vikramaditya Marg for the last 27 years. Kalyan Singh and his family members still visit their 2, Mall Avenue bungalow. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s Rajnath Singh 4, Kalidas Marg residence is just next to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 5, Kalidas Marg, house. Singh’s family members frequently visit the residence. Mayawati generally stays at 13-A, Mall Avenue bungalow whenever she is in Lucknow. After the rift in relation, Akhilesh Yadav left his father’s official residence and started living at 4, Vikramaditya Marg, the Indian Express reported today.

Officials at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s office said the allotment of bungalows was done as per the state government’s scheme, and they would go by the state government’s decision, IE reported.

SC’s 1997 ruling on President, VP and Prime Minister

While hearing another case in 1996-97, the apex court had ruled that President, Vice-President and Prime Minister should be accommodated in government quarters after they demitted office, according to IE report. The Bench of Justices K Singh and B L Hansaria had then observed that “keeping in view the very high constitutional position occupied by the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister, we feel no difficulty in stating that they should be accommodated in government premises after demitting of office by them, so that problem of suitable residence does not trouble them in the evening of life. What should be the terms of the same is a matter to be decided by the Government.”