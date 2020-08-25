Supreme Court reserves order on sentencing in Prashant Bhushan contempt case

Supreme Court has convicted Prashant Bhushan for contempt over his tweets against the judiciary.

The Supreme Court has reserved the quantum of punishment to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case. Bhushan, convicted for contempt over his tweets against the judiciary, was asked by the court to ‘think over’ his stand of not expressing regret as he was granted another opportunity.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra granted 30 minutes to Bhushan to rethink after Attorney General KK Venugopal sought forgiveness for him.

“He (Bhushan) should withdraw all statements and express regret,” Venugopal said when the bench also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari sought his views on the defiant statement of Bhushan.

“Bhushan says the Supreme Court has collapsed, is it not objectionable,” asked the bench, adding that the court can speak through orders only and even in his affidavit, Bhushan has made disparaging remarks against the judiciary.

Venugopal then told the bench to warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view.

“When Bhushan does not think he did anything wrong then what is the point of giving him advice to not repeat it. A person should realise his mistake, we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise,” the bench said.

Earlier on Monday, Prashant Bhushan had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for his two tweets against the judiciary. Bhushan had said that what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold. “An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution,” Bhushan said in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu contempt case against him by the court.

“An apology for expression of beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere,” he said.