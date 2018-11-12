Supreme Court reopens after Diwali break, Rafale, Sabarimala, CBI to come up for hearing

The Supreme Court of India reopened on Monday after Diwali holidays and is expected to take up cases that have captured the attention of the country over the past few weeks. The apex court will hear cases related to the CBI row, entry of women into Sabarimala temple and the Rafale deal. The cases are set to come up before the top court in the first half of this week.

The fight between the top CBI bosses was on for some time but the matter escalated after the CBI booked Rakesh Asthana in an alleged bribery case. On Monday, the court is expected to hear the petition of CBI director Alok Verma, who has challenged the government’s move to divest him of powers last month over a tiff with deputy Rakesh Asthana, who was also sent on leave. According to a Hindustan Times report, people familiar with the matter say CVC has completed its probe and will file a report before the court.

The CVC probe against CBI Director Verma started after the Supreme Court allowed the commission to examine the allegations made by Special Director Asthana. Both the senior CBI officials were sent on an administrative leave. The commission’s probe against Verma is being headed by justice AK Patnaik.

Both were accused of running ‘an extortion racket’ in the garb of conducting investigations. Following the charges of corruption, the central government sent both the warring officials on leave and appointed M Nageswar Rao as interim Director.

On Tuesday, the court is expected to take the Sabarimala temple issue that has embroiled Kerala since the decision of the highest court of the country. In a 4:1 majority verdict, Supreme Court had on September 28 allowed entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age in the hill shrine in where. The verdict had triggered massive protests in the southern state with thousands of devotees including women hitting the streets. Protesters have been blocking the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 and ignored the LDF government’s efforts to ensure the entry of women devotees in the shrine.

The order was challenged before the court with the argument that faith cannot be judged by scientific or rational reasons or logic and the ban is not on physiological grounds but it is based on the deity’s celibate character.

Rafale deal, where the BJP-led government at the Centre has come under attack by the opposition parties on the allegations of overpaying for the planes and a lack of transparency in the deal, is also expected to come up before the court on Wednesday. On October 31, the court asked the Centre to submit pricing details of the Rafale jet deal in a sealed cover within 10 days.