Supreme Court relief for Assam woman who was awarded life imprisonment for not crying after husband’s death

The Supreme Court has acquitted a woman who was convicted and served five years of imprisonment in connection with murder of her husband. The apex court has set aside the Gauhati High Court’s decision of awarding her life-term imprisonment, according to the Times Of India report.

The top court also rejected the logic behind the trial and Gauhati High Court which stated that she was seen with her husband before he was killed under mysterious circumstances and she did not shed tears after his death, the report says. The Gauhati High Court had termed her action of not weeping as “unnatural conduct”.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, said that based on circumstantial evidence, it can not be said that she had killed her husband. The Supreme Court bench said that the woman can not be held guilty just because she did not cry. The judges cited that she was perhaps shell-shocked by the incident and could not show any reaction. They stated this behaviour as usual.

The top court also ruled that she could not have attacked him repeatedly with a knife without facing resistance. The judges also said that the nature of injuries also showcase there were multiple persons. The Supreme Court also said the last seen theory without evidence is not suffice held her guilty and the chain of circumstance needs to be complete.