Supreme Court relief for Assam woman who was awarded life imprisonment for not crying after husband’s death

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 7:51 PM

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, said that based on circumstantial evidence, it can not be said that she had killed her husband.

The top court also rejected the logic behind the trial and Gauhati High Court which stated that she was seen with her husband before he was killed under mysterious circumstances and she did not shed tears after his death, the report says.

The Supreme Court has acquitted a woman who was convicted and served five years of imprisonment in connection with murder of her husband. The apex court has set aside the Gauhati High Court’s decision of awarding her life-term imprisonment, according to the Times Of India report.

The top court also rejected the logic behind the trial and Gauhati High Court which stated that she was seen with her husband before he was killed under mysterious circumstances and she did not shed tears after his death, the report says. The Gauhati High Court had termed her action of not weeping as “unnatural conduct”.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, said that based on circumstantial evidence, it can not be said that she had killed her husband. The Supreme Court bench said that the woman can not be held guilty just because she did not cry. The judges cited that she was perhaps shell-shocked by the incident and could not show any reaction. They stated this behaviour as usual.

The top court also ruled that she could not have attacked him repeatedly with a knife without facing resistance. The judges also said that the nature of injuries also showcase there were multiple persons. The Supreme Court also said the last seen theory without evidence is not suffice held her guilty and the chain of circumstance needs to be complete.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court relief for Assam woman who was awarded life imprisonment for not crying after husband’s death
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition