Supreme Court rejects plea seeking order to transfer PM Cares fund money to NDRF

Supreme Court refuses to pass an order to transfer PM Cared fund to NDRF.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to pass an order to the government to transfer the PM Cares fund money to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The court, however, said that the government is “still free to transfer money if it seems appropriate”.

The top court’s judgment came while dismissing a petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan seeking the transfer of all the money collected in the PM Cares fund to the NDRF.

“Voluntary contribution can always be made to National Disaster Response Fund,” the SC said.

The PM Cares fund was set up by the Centre to help raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The opposition, especially the Congress, has been alleging misuse of the money.