Supreme Court rejects plea seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest for remarks against Prophet

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad that sparked a major controversy in India and abroad. Nupur Sharma had made the remarks during a debate on a television channel.

Advocate Abu Sohel in his petition had sought directions for an ‘independent, credible and impartial investigation’ into the matter.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, however, said that the court needs to be circumspect while issuing directions and advised that the petitioner withdraw the plea instead.

“…This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far reaching consequences. The court should circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you to withdraw,” the CJI said, according to Live Law. The matter was eventually dismissed as withdrawn.

Sharma’s comments during a discussion on the Gyanvapi case on May 26 triggered a major controversy with protests and violence breaking out in several parts of the country.

The remarks by Sharma also sparked global outrage with many Muslim nations condemning the remarks and demanding that the spokesperson be sacked and she issues an apology.



Under intense pressure, the government issued a statement in this regard distancing itself from the controversy, stating that the remarks were Sharma’s individual views. Nupur Sharma was eventually suspended from the party and sacked as its spokesperson.

The controversy resulted in a slew of cases against Nupur Sharma across different states. The Supreme Court, after taking a stern view of the comments made by her during the television debate, later transferred all FIRs registered against (and which may be registered in future) her to the Delhi Police.