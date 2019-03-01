Supreme Court rejects plea challenging appointment of Dalbir Singh Suhag as head of Eastern Command in 2012

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 11:44 AM

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea of a retired Army officer challenging the appointment of Dalbir Singh Suhag as head of the Eastern Command in 2012.

Suhag had later succeeded General Bikram Singh as Army chief on July 31, 2014. Gen. Suhag retired on December 31, 2016.

An apex court bench headed by Justice D Y Chnadrachud dismissed the plea of Lt Gen Ravi Dastane (retd) challenging the appointment of Suhag as the Army’s Eastern Command chief in 2012.

  Home
  India News
  3. Supreme Court rejects plea challenging appointment of Dalbir Singh Suhag as head of Eastern Command in 2012
