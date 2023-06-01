Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of plea challenging Rs 2,000 banknote exchange without ID proof

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined the urgent listing of an appeal filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, reported Bar and Bench.

A vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and KV Vishwanathan took note of the submissions for urgent hearing, and said it will not be taking up such pleas during the summer vacation.

Upadhyay filed the appeal against a Delhi High Court verdict which upheld the RBI decision.

“50,000 crore has been exchanged in three days, this is happening first time in the world,” the bench observed.

“Sorry, we are not taking up these petitions during the vacation. Please mention before the Chief Justice of India after vacation. Next time,” the bench said.

Upadhyay then replied and said, “Till then all black money will become white money.”

On May 29, the Delhi High Court in its verdict said that Rs 2,000 notes had served their purpose, and the decision to withdraw it by the RBI should not be interfered with by the courts.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. However, it will continue to remain a legal tender.

The RBI said that the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23.