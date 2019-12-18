Supreme Court refuses to stay implementation of Citizenship Act, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay implementation of Citizenship Act in the country.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act but will examine the validity of the law passed by Parliament. A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre on 59 pleas challenging the validity of the new law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the Modi government, asking it to file its reply before January 22 when it is expected to take up the matter again for hearing.

A total of 59 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the amended citizenship law that promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to Indian from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.

The bill to amend the Act was passed by both houses of the Parliament last week. It triggered massive protests in the Northeast states and other parts of the country. Several opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, IUML and several other organisations, NGOs approached the Supreme Court. They have urged the court to declare the law as null ana void as it violates the Article 14, Article 21 and Article 25 of the Constitution.