Supreme Court refuses stay on Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi for now, issues notice

The Supreme Court on Monday, while responding to a petition by Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital, refused to order an immediate stay on the Centre’s executive order controlling the bureaucrats posted in Delhi.

However, the apex court has issued a notice to the Centre following the Delhi government’s petition. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha also asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, to amend its plea and add the Lieutenant Governor as a party in case, the Live Law reported.

The AAP had challenged the constitutional validity of the Centre’s order. In its plea, the AAP said it was an “unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat” that attempted to “override” the Supreme Court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, also sought a stay on the termination of engagements of 400 specialists working with the Delhi government. To this, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta argued that spouses of MLAs and AAP party workers were employed to the posts.

The Supreme Court said that it would allow time the Centre to file a response over the removal of 437 consultants. The matter has been posted for hearing on next Monday, July 17.

Centre’s ordinance for Delhi

The Centre brought an ordinance on May 19 to curtail the powers of Delhi’s elected government. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court handed over control of services in Delhi to the elected government, excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Following the central government’s move, Arvind Kejriwal went on a nationwide tour, meeting non-BJP parties to garner support against the Delhi ordinance. Kejriwal said the ordinance would destroy the federal structure of the country.